Michelle Pfeiffer does not rule out a return as Catwoman

We've seen several interpretations of Catwoman over the years, but the by far most known and iconic is the one Michelle Pfeiffer played in Batman Returns from 1992. As multiverse themes are the new black in superhero movies, Michael Keaton will once again play Batman in both the upcoming Batgirl movie, and also in The Flash.

But what about Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman? Even though Zoë Kravitz played Catwoman in The Batman, surely there would be a huge interest amongst fans to once again see Pfeiffer in the beloved universe created by Tim Burton, which would be possible with multiverse logic? But is she even interested herself in doing this? It turns out, the answer is yes, but with some reservation.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about this, she said:

"It would depend on the context but, yeah, I'd consider it."

Let's hope DC and Warner are paying attention, or what do you think about a return of Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman?