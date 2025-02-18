Michelle Monaghan still receives her annual Tom Cruise cake

HQ

There is a bit of a running legend in the movie industry that revolves around Tom Cruise and how he likes to send birthday or Christmas cakes every year to some of his former co-stars. Glen Powell, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Miles Teller, Tom Hanks, these are just a collection of the stars that still receive the famed cake every year, and another person who is on that list is Michelle Monaghan.

The White Lotus star worked with Cruise on the Mission: Impossible franchise from as early as 2006 in Mission: Impossible III and then continued to pop up on occasion in sequels like Ghost Protocol and Fallout. This history with Cruise does mean that Monaghan is a frequent receiver of the famed Cruise cake, something she affirmed in an interview with The Independent.

"Of course I get the Tom Cruise cake. I get it every year and I love it."

Monaghan elaborated on the cake itself and what it's like: "Oh, it's annual and it's so serious! Well, it's coconut and it comes with a little ornament on it, because it's sent during the holidays. And it says, you know, 'warm greetings, Tom Cruise'. And it is so moist, so dense, and just the most unbelievably delicious cake you've ever eaten in your life."

While Monaghan is currently starring in The White Lotus' third season, Cruise will next pop up in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning this May.