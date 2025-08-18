Michelin-starred restaurant charges up to £19 for water

HQ

Just tap for me, thanks. A new water menu at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Cheshire, UK, has been raising eyebrows with its water-only menu, where bottles can be found for prices of up to £19.

Working with one of five water sommeliers in the country, La Popote owner Joseph Rawlins designed the menu, which lets customers choose from seven premium water bottles to drink from. There are four sparkling and three still.

As per Sky News, the still waters start at £5 and go up to £12, whereas the sparkling waters start at £5.50 and go all the way up to £19 for a drink of the Portuguese brand, The Palace of Vidago. While water may not be renowned for having a variety of tastes, the clarity and purity of the more-expensive brands might have you wondering what a £20 bottle of water really tastes like.

