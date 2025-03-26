Michael Waltz takes full responsibility for Signal leak

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Michael Waltz, Donald Trump's former national security adviser, has accepted full responsibility for the major security breach involving a private Signal chat that inadvertently included journalist Jeffrey Goldberg.

The group chat, which featured senior administration officials discussing planned airstrikes in Yemen, was leaked, putting national security at risk. You can read more about Trump officials' chat leak exposing United States war plans here.

While Waltz acknowledged his role in creating the group, he deflected questions about how Goldberg ended up in the conversation, dismissing the incident as an embarrassing but non-critical glitch, insisting it did not pose a threat to national security.

Despite his defense, critics have raised alarm over the severity of the breach, with some suggesting it may have violated national security laws, calling for a thorough investigation. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.