Michael van Gerwen withdraws from Premier League Darts match, Littler given two points and bye into semifinals

Michael van Gerwen, Dutch professional darts player, has announced his withdrawal from a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) event in Glasgow, due to illness. As a result, the popular Luke Littler has been given a bye into the semifinals, where he will face either Jonny Clayton or Gerwyn Price.

Van Gerwen, currently ranked fourth in the PDC Order of Merit, recently defeated Littler in a knockout round in Antwerp last week, and has been in good form in his previous rounds. However, he will not be able to continue the good streak and his rival Littler will get two points in the standings and one point in the leg difference, which is important for the overall Premier League Darts.

After two rounds, Michael van Gerwen leads the Premier League Darts having won 5 matches and one night, and Gerwyn Price is second having won 3 matches and 5 points.