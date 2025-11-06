Michael teaser offers a glimpse of greatness

HQ

The wait is finally over - and after a whole lot of silence and secrecy, we're now treated to a small teaser from the upcoming "Michael". The grand biopic featuring the iconic pop star and his turbulent life - full of moonwalks and musical triumphs. Director Antoine Fuqua promises a visually lavish tale that will walk in the pop star's footsteps - from early childhood to super stardom - featuring none other than Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. The resemblance is uncanny and the relative of the Jackson family looks to have perfectly managed to capture Michael's appearance, voice, and movements.

Whether the film will also address all the controversies from the later part of his career, as well as the darker aspects of his childhood - that's something the teaser doesn't reveal. The premiere date is set for April 24th next year, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that this one turns out truly fantastic. Check out the teaser below.

Are you looking forward to Michael?