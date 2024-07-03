Michael Rooker says audiences are too used to 'TikTok crap'

HQ

Horizon: An American Saga hasn't got off to the best of starts at the box office. Kevin Costner's sweeping American Western seems to be going full steam ahead no matter how little it makes, but one of its stars would like to see audiences flock to Horizon: An American Saga.

Michael Rooker was recently interviewed by TMZ, and took a shot at audiences who don't want to spend 3 hours in a cinema nowadays. "Everything is 90 minutes [now] ... get over that shit," he said. "Watch a movie that actually tells the story ... where you grow to like [the characters] or hate them."

He also called Horizon "real cinema ... not TikTok crap." There's certainly an argument to be made about people's dwindling attention spans, but it seems Rooker has failed to notice the fact one of 2023's highest-grossing movies was a 3-hour piece of cinema.

Do you agree with Michael Rooker?

