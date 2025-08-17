Michael Pachter: EA wants Battlefield to become an annual release

HQ

Michael Pachter is at it again, this time claiming that Battlefield is set to become an annual release, similar to Call of Duty. According to Pachter, he brought up the idea directly with Byron Beede, who currently oversees the Battlefield brand. Allegedly, Electronic Arts wants the franchise to release on a yearly basis, with three different studios each handling their own projects simultaneously.

Here's what Pachter said in an episode of Pachter Factor:

"And their goal is three studios making Battlefield on a three-year basis, so they can get to Battlefield annually. And he said it's going to take five to six years before they get two in a row, you know, so we're not going to get there for awhile."

If this is true, Battlefield could eventually shift toward an annual release model, although it might take up to five or six years before that becomes reality. What impact this strategy might have on the franchise's future is still unclear. Electronic Arts has long pushed for Battlefield to compete directly with Call of Duty. Considering how popular the beta for the next installment has been, it's perhaps no surprise EA wants to bring more products to market. The real question is: would yearly releases actually strengthen Battlefield as a brand?

Would you like to se Battlefield become an annual release?