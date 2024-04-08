Michael Pachter: Console exclusivity is outdated

HQ

One of the most well-known industry analysts, the always talkative Michael Pachter, now claims that console exclusives are outdated, and that both Sony and Nintendo are wrong to chase them.

According to Pachter, only Microsoft and Xbox are currently on the right track with a greater focus on maximising revenue by spreading it across as many platforms as possible.

Pachter is also convinced that within 10 years Game Pass will have at least 200 million subscribers. This is according to new clips from his show published online, where he also said:

"The Nintendo and Sony model is the wrong model. It's a broken model"

What do you think about what Pachter says, does he have a point?