Michael Owen thinks Harry Kane is "dead money" amid transfer rumours to Barcelona

While Harry Kane is thriving at Bayern Munich, he has been heavily linked with FC Barcelona, as well as a potential return to Tottenham and the Premier League. Rumours that, so far, Kane has denied, knowing that he is the undisputed star of the team and it is where he has more chances of winning titles.

According to veteran striker Michael Owen, Ballon d'Or 2001 who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United, buying Harry Kane would be "dead money". This is what he told Goal.com: "The problem with Harry Kane now, he's still an incredible player, but it really is dead money if you go and buy Harry Kane.

You are buying for the here and now and how many years are you going to get? One, two, three, four? I don't know. He is obviously showing no sign of ageing. Who knows."

At 32, Kane has a £57 million, 65,63 euros release clause from Bayern Munich, that Owen sees as excessive for a player who may not have many good years left. However, it is a similar age that Robert Lewandowski had when he signed for Barcelona, and he thrived there since 2022. If Lewandowski leaves Barcelona next summer, Kane sounds like a similar replacement.

Do you think Harry Kane will leave this summer to Barcelona, Tottenham or other club?