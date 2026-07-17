Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid, according to L'Équipe

HQ

Without much to report from World Cup after France got eliminated, L'Équipe has released on newstands on Friday with Michael Olise in the cover, reporting that the French striker has told his teammates in the French national team that he wants to move to Real Madrid.

According to the newspaper, Olise's intention is to leave Bayern Munich and join Real Madrid, where several teammates from France (Mbappé, Tchouaméni, Konaté, and Camavinga, who didn't go to World Cup). The Spanish club is also aware of Olise's desire, and plan to start negotiations with Bayern Munich after World Cup ends.

This comes after Bayern Munich's president Herbert Hainer categorically denied that Olise was on sale, with the intention of keeping the player through his contract, until 2029. But with the desire of Olise and Real Madrid likely willing to make an offer above 150-200 million euros, the move could happen... which could also result in a big sale: according to the French newspaper, Vinícius or Jude Bellingham could be sold to make room for Olise.