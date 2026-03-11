Michael Olise risk a UEFA sanction for intentionally getting a yellow card

HQ

Michael Olise scored a brace and provided an assist in a 6-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich to Atalanta in Champions League last night, almost 99.9% securing their qualification to quarter-finals regardless of next week's second leg, which will be played in Munich. Olise, who also assisted a goal, received a yellow card and was booked for the upcoming match, due to a stack of yellow cards.

Players are booked when they receive three yellow cards. UEFA rules say that, after the third yellow card, they are sanctioned for the following match. Then, the count resets, so this now means that Olise will serve his sanction next week and will be cleared by their upcoming quarter-final match.

It is common for footballers to intentionally force yellow cards so that they can strategically clear their stack of yellow cards for upcoming matches. However, Olise's strategy was very obvious (took too long when taking a corner kick in the 77th minute, and despite the referee warning him, he refused to speed up, receiving the yellow card).

According to RMC Sport, UEFA may not have taken the bait this time, and their disciplinary committee could decide if Olise had deliberately tried to get a yellow card, something consider unsportsmanlike. If they decide to do so, he could be sanctioned.