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When Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez announced on Thursday night that he will work on a "mystery" 150 million euros signing next week, and one that isn't on the Premier League, most people thought on midfielders Vitinha or Joao Neves from Paris Saint-Germain, both compatriots of future manager José Mourinho.

However, new reports on Friday suggest that he was actually referring to a different player: a French international playing in Bundesliga, Michael Olise, who would reinforce the attacking force of the team. On live TV, Pérez denied that Olise was the man he was referring to, but new reports from The Telegraph Sport report that it is in fact the 24-year-old winger the one that Pérez was referring to.

If Florentino Pérez wins the election on Sunday, June 7, he would make a big to Bayern Munich, willing to pay 150 million euros, making him the most expensive player in club's history, above Jude Bellingham, who arrived at 123 million euros in 2023.

Alongside Harry Kane and Luis Díaz, Olise has been a constant threat in the German team, earning him the Bundesliga's 2025/26 Player of the Season. Olise scored the winning goal in the 4-3 Champions League match against Real Madrid in Champions League in April, but Madrid fans would forgive him if he comes as a new star on the team... but what would that mean for the other top forwards Mbappé, Vinícius, and Rodrygo? Does Real Madrid really need another forward? No... unless they plan to sell one to attract Olise.