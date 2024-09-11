Michael Myers returns to Call of Duty in Season 6 of Modern Warfare III and Warzone

HQ

The popular event The Haunting is back just in time for autumn and Halloween in Call of Duty, which was confirmed with a new trailer that also announced Season 6 of MW3 and Warzone. Among other things, a very familiar face appears as a playable character in the form of Michael Myers. The knife-wielding psychopath has appeared before in Call of Duty: Ghosts and could be obtained as a reward for completing a challenge in the DLC The Fog. In addition to Myers, the scarecrow from Trick 'R' Treat and the clown from The Terrifier films also appear.

In the trailer we see a slightly more spooky and dark version of the Warzone map Rebirth Island, there are also some zombies which should mean that we will also get to play multiplayer modes such as Infected and Hordepoint.

Season 6 will be released on 18 September, so just sharpen your kitchen knife until then. Activision will update further with more details before the release.