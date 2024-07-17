Michael Mann wants to start filming Heat 2 by the end of this year or early 2025

Nearly 30 years on from one of the best cop movies of all time, Heat is getting a sequel. Legendary director Michael Mann is working on the film right now, and it seems he's heavily prioritizing it.

Speaking with the LA Times, Mann revealed that he's currently writing the script, adapting his novel Heat 2. There are plans to start shooting either at the end of this year or early into 2025.

Mann apparently has plans to replace Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer with Adam Driver and Austin Butler, but declined to comment in the interview. Considering the time difference, it may be best to get some younger blood in the roles Kilmer and De Niro originally played, but we'll see.