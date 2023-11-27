Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Michael Mann on casting Adam Driver in Heat 2: "We're in discussion"

After working together on Ferrari, the pair could be reunited in the near future too.

In a few weeks, we'll get to see Adam Driver portraying Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's dramatized biopic, Ferrari. That film will explore the turbulent period of Ferrari's existence, when Enzo looks to push the Italian car manufacturer ahead and to win a 1,000 mile race across Italy, but it will also be seemingly just be the first time that Driver and Mann work together.

Because in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mann was asked about the reports that Driver was being cast in the upcoming Heat sequel, to which he simply replied:

"Yeah, we're in discussion. That's all I can say about it."

Would you like to see Driver and Mann reunited and working on Heat 2?

