Michael Mann on casting Adam Driver in Heat 2: "We're in discussion"

In a few weeks, we'll get to see Adam Driver portraying Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's dramatized biopic, Ferrari. That film will explore the turbulent period of Ferrari's existence, when Enzo looks to push the Italian car manufacturer ahead and to win a 1,000 mile race across Italy, but it will also be seemingly just be the first time that Driver and Mann work together.

Because in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mann was asked about the reports that Driver was being cast in the upcoming Heat sequel, to which he simply replied:

"Yeah, we're in discussion. That's all I can say about it."

Would you like to see Driver and Mann reunited and working on Heat 2?