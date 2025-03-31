Michael Mann has finished the script for Heat 2

Heat 2 is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. The long-awaited film has now taken a significant step forward, as following former Adam Driver casting rumours and previous hopes to begin filming in either later 2024 or early 2025, director Michael Mann has just revealed that the script for the movie is finally complete and in the hands of production company Warner Bros.

As noted in an interview with Vulture, Mann stated: "I just finished the screenplay and handed in the first draft. In this case it was Warner Brothers. Any more than that, I can't talk about. But it's an exciting project."

Essentially, while it is progress, it's not any firm commitment or sign that the movie is close to being filmed. With Mann noting that the first draft was handed in, we have to assume that edits will be made before production fully gets underway, but assuming the script is in decent shape, it could mean progress for casting choices.

