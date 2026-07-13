Michael makes history as the only biopic to pass $1 billion at the box office

Michael, the film depicting Michael Jackson's early life and career, has become the most-successful biopic of all-time, and the first to surpass the $1 billion mark at the box office. The film found great success in US markets, but made the majority of its money in wider international territories.

As per Box Office Mojo, Michael raked in $371 million in the US, but $629 million elsewhere, for a total of $1 billion. This surpasses Oppenheimer's box office record, which sat at $975 million.

Michael isn't the only movie that made history over the last weekend, as Obsession has become the highest-grossing original horror movie of the century, having earned $423 million on a $750,000 budget.

Elsewhere in the box office, we see multiple family friendly hits battle it out for moviegoers' attention. Moana just made a splash with a $95 million debut, but Toy Story 5 remains on top of the kids movie space, nearing the $1 billion mark itself at $879 million. Minions & Monsters is doing well, too, but is far behind at $280 million.