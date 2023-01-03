Michael Keaton's new Batwing revealed thanks to The Flash toys

It's widely known that Michael Keaton will be back as Batman in the upcoming The Flash, which premieres in June 2023. What we didn't know was that Keaton's Batman clearly has new gadgets to help fight crime, which is reasonable as he is much older now and needs help to stay on top of his game.

One of the new things Keaton's Batman has at his disposal is a brand new Batwing, called Ultimate Batwing. This has now been revealed thanks to an official toy-line of merchandise for The Flash, which somehow found it's way to Twitter before it has been officially announced.

You can check it out in the tweet below. Perhaps not as clean as the Batwing from the first Batman movie starring Michael Keaton, but it sure looks good, doesn't it?

