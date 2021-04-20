Michael Keaton will in fact be back as Batman in The Flash movie

You're watching Advertisements

The news of Michael Keaton returning as Batman for DC's The Flash movie has been a pretty fluid story these past few weeks. For a while it seemed certain that it would be the case, then it didn't. But now, following a report from The Wrap, it has been made clear by Keaton's talent agency ICM Partners that he will be reprising the role of Batman in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie.

Keaton will be portraying the iconic hero for the first time in almost 30 years, and will appear alongside Ezra Miller's The Flash. As for how this version of Batman will be tied to the DCEU (whose Batman is currently portrayed by Ben Affleck) that remains unclear, but with production for the movie kicking off yesterday, April 19 in London, we'll hopefully find out more on the matter soon.

