Michael Keaton to return as Batman in the 2022 Flash movie

As several movie sites have reported last night, Michael Keaton is in advanced conversations with Warner Bros. about a possible return to his iconic Bruce Wayne/Batman role. According to Grace Randolph from Beyond the Trailer on YouTube, the plan is to have Michael Keaton's Batman in the 2022 Flash movie, Flashpoint.

Flashpoint is a comic book saga where the Flash travels to an alternate version of the future, where he joins forces with Cyborg and Thomas Wayne - in this future, Bruce Wayne was the one that died, not his father. Warner Bros. seems to have cut that idea from the movie and hopes to replace Thomas Wayne with Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne.

This Flashpoint saga was a big deal for the DC Comics, as it basically kicked off the New 52 era, meaning the movie can also serve as a platform to change and replace several elements of the DCEU.

Fans of Michael Keaton's Batman are also hopeful this would mean the return of other favourites, such as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman. We live in hope.