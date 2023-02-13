Michael Keaton swooped in and took the role of Vulture from John Leguizamo

Many would agree that Michael Keaton played a pretty damn good first main antagonist for Tom Holland's web-slinger in Spider-Man: Homecoming. His portrayal of Vulture was haunting and hilarious at the same time, and it all came together to make him a favourable villain shortly after the film's release. However, this might not have always been the case, as actor John Leguizamo revealed in an interview to ComicBook.com.

Leguizamo stated that Marvel cast him as Vulture in the film, and that just as things were being finalised, Keaton swooped in and took the role. This came as Keaton was originally slated to play the role but decided not to take it, leaving Leguizamo open to take it, before Keaton changed his mind and took it back.

"I was supposed to be the Vulture. We had negotiated and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back and they asked me if I would give it up. I said, 'Well, okay I guess.' They said, 'No, we'll work with you again, we're gonna...' That's what happened there."

As for what Leguizamo was offered instead, he said Marvel offered him "something tiny" to which he replied, "Nuh uh."