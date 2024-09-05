Michael Keaton reveals his real name is Michael Douglas

HQ

Michael Keaton has just revealed that he's been lying to all of us for decades. His name isn't Michael Keaton at all. He had to pick it due to a SAG ruling. As Keaton told People magazine in a recent interview, he wants to start using his real name in the future.

Michael Douglas is the actor's full name, but he wants to be known as Michael Keaton Douglas in the future. He couldn't be Michael Douglas when he first started out, because SAG has a rule that means only one actor can use a given name.

Now 72, Keaton plans to have his name in the credits of his future projects. He had planned to do so in a recent movie he'd starred in, but apparently forgot while he was making it. At least now we know, so that when we see Michael Keaton Douglas in the credits for a movie, we won't think a surprising new celebrity power couple has been formed.

