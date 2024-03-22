Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice in sequel's first trailer

The first trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel, known brilliantly as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has made its debut. Coming from director Tim Burton and once again seeing a bunch of the original cast back in their respective roles, including Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O'Hara as Delia, and the star of the show, Michael Keaton as the titular demon Beetlejuice (more formally known as Betelguese).

The movie is also set to bring a host of new names to the series, including Jenna Ortega as the young Astrid Deetz, Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice's wife, and Willem Dafoe in an undisclosed role too.

The plot for the film is as follows: "Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to open in cinemas on September 6, 2024. Check out the teaser trailer below.