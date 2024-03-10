Michael Keaton on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: "It's Just So Fun"

In a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Michael Keaton teased that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is "just so fun." The actor, who is returning to reprise his role in the film, got to see a recent cut and noted "I confidently say this thing is great."

He said: "It's just so fun and I've seen it now. I'm going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room, and I confidently say this thing is great."

Keaton also described the film as being "beautiful" visually and revealed that it has some "emotional" moments.

He said Beetlejuice Beetlejuice "is beautiful, physically. The other one was so fun and exciting visually, it's all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn't ready for that. It's great."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theatres on 6th September 2024.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.