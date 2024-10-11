Michael Keaton is up for Beetlejuice 3

HQ

The first Beetlejuice graced our screens in 1988. It took 36 years for us to get a sequel, but it seems the time making it was well spent, as fans and critics enjoyed Beetlejuice Beetlejuice a good deal.

With the sequel doing well, of course fans are interested in a third movie, and so is Beetlejuice himself. Michael Keaton, star of both movies, recently told E! News that he'd be up for a third movie, and potentially more than that.

"I'd do [those films] every year," he said, showing he's grown quite fond of the green wig and face paint. Considering you need to say Beetlejuice three times to summon him, we could imagine a third film could round off things nicely, but we'll have to see if the Hollywood machine is interested.

Would you see Beetlejuice 3?