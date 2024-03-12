Michael Keaton is not ruling out a return as Batman again

HQ

There were plenty of reports about Michael Keaton returning as Batman a couple of years ago. He was supposed to show up in a pretty major role in Batgirl, and also had at least a cameo scene in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Unfortunately, the first move was canned before it premiered and as DC was scrapping the old universe to start a new one, he was also removed from the Aquaman sequel.

We did get to see Keaton in last year's The Flash though, something many people thought was the highlight of that movie. And it seems like we might get to see him play Batman again eventually if the stars are aligned. In a Happy Sad Confused interview, Keaton explains he's not ruling out a return, but is certainly not actively looking to do it either:

"I don't think about it much. Never say never, I don't think. Everything depends upon something else."

We certainly wouldn't mind a Batman Beyond movie with Michael Keaton once again playing The Caped Crusader, or what do you think?