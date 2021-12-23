Michael Keaton is back as Batman a second time in 2022

HQ

We've known for quite some time now after extensive DC teasing, that Michael Keaton will be back as Batman again in the upcoming The Flash movie which premieres in November. But as it turns out, this wasn't a one-off.

As revealed by Variety, Keaton will once again play Batman in Batgirl, a HBO Max superhero movie that is also launching this year. Leslie Grace is playing Batgirl, who is the daughter of Jim Gordon (once again played by J.K. Simmons) from the Gotham police, and she will be fighting Brendan Fraser's interpretation of Firefly.

Michael Keaton hasn't played Batman officially since Batman Returns from 1992. This means it will be 30 years since we saw him as the caped crusader in what many considers to be the best version of Batman ever made.