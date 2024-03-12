English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Morbius

Michael Keaton has no idea why he was in Morbius

One of the most inexplicable MCU cameos can't even be explained by its star.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Morbius had a lot of issues, and we mean a lot of them, but alongside the bad writing, acting, plot, and more, at the end it managed to leave us baffled, as Michael Keaton shows up once more as the Vulture.

According to Keaton himself in an interview with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz, the actor had no idea what was going on. He begins speaking about Morbius at around 34 minutes into the interview, where he explains no one could tell him why he was being introduced. "Even they couldn't quite explain it," he said.

"I go, 'I don't even know what you're talking about or who some of these [characters] are.'"

It is likely one of the most pointless Marvel cameos we've seen, as we're not going to see a Morbius 2 or Sinister Six movie if Sony keeps putting out zingers like Morbius and Madame Web. Roll on Kraven the Hunter!

Morbius

Related texts

0
Morbius

Morbius
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

We've been to the premiere of Sony's new anti-hero movie Morbius and have some thoughts.



Loading next content