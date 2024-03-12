Michael Keaton has no idea why he was in Morbius

HQ

Morbius had a lot of issues, and we mean a lot of them, but alongside the bad writing, acting, plot, and more, at the end it managed to leave us baffled, as Michael Keaton shows up once more as the Vulture.

According to Keaton himself in an interview with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz, the actor had no idea what was going on. He begins speaking about Morbius at around 34 minutes into the interview, where he explains no one could tell him why he was being introduced. "Even they couldn't quite explain it," he said.

"I go, 'I don't even know what you're talking about or who some of these [characters] are.'"

It is likely one of the most pointless Marvel cameos we've seen, as we're not going to see a Morbius 2 or Sinister Six movie if Sony keeps putting out zingers like Morbius and Madame Web. Roll on Kraven the Hunter!