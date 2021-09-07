Michael K. Williams from The Wire and Boardwalk Empire has died

HQ

The very talented actor Michael K. Williams, known from mainly TV series like The Wire, Boardwalk Empire and The Night Of as well as movies like 12 Years a Slave was unfortunately found dead yesterday. No cause of death has been reported, but it was known that Williams did suffer from substance abuse, even though he tried to leave all that behind him.

In the world of video games, we remember Williams from his work with Battlefield 4, and we'll also get to hear him perform in the upcoming Battlefield 2042. Michael K. Williams became 54 years old, and we just want to pay our tribute and say thanks for everything.