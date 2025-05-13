Michael Jordan involved again with NBA in a special role

HQ

Michael Jordan, six times NBA champion with Chicago Bulls, and perhaps the greatest ambassador of NBA around the world, is 62, but still active in the basketball world, even if in a different position. As a businessman, he is the owner of the NBA team Charlotte Hornets, as well as a NASCAR racing team. And from next October, he will join NBA as a contributor to the NBA coverage.

NBA will make a huge change next year, with broadcast rights returning to the NBC, after 23 years at ABC and ESPN (which will remain at ABC as well as newcomer Prime Video), on a 11-year deal starting in the 2025-26 season.

Therefore, the NBA on NBC, a TV presentation that started in 1954, but last aired in 2002, will return when the next NBA season starts next October. And Jordan will be a special correspondent, using his experience to discuss the new generations of basketball, 22 years after his retirement.

"The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project", Jordan said in a statement.