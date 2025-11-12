Michael Jackson returns to music charts Top 10 with huge Halloween Thriller surge

HQ

Many singers identify Christmas as a prime opportunity to deliver a hit that every single year brings them success. While that's a proven idea, Michael Jackson instead found absurd success in the spookiest season of the year, around Halloween.

His song Thriller always makes a comeback in October as folk get into a freakier feeling, and for 2025 this has culminated in a massive surge in the song, as it has now breached into the Top 10 of the charts in both the UK and the US.

Over the United States, Thriller climbed as high as Billboard's 10th biggest single of the week, and as for the UK, the Official Charts notes that Thriller went a step further and peaked at ninth.

This is actually an immense feat for the song as it now makes Michael Jackson the first artist to have Top 10 songs in six different decades, according to Variety. It's a feat that no one else has come close to yet, even if the late Andy Williams could theoretically join Jackson if one of his songs reached the Top 10 for some reason in the 2020s.

Did you listen to Thriller this Halloween?