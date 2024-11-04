Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra producer Quincy Jones has died

HQ

Quincy Jones, one of the greats of US music, has passed away at the age of 91. His career spanned more than 75 years, and he earned 28 Grammy awards during it, being named one of the most-influential jazz musicians of the 20th century.

Jones' death was announced by his publicist. "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him," said his family (via the BBC).

Jones passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Bel Air. The producer might have been a legend on his own, but his career was made that much more special by his involvement in the rise of other mythical music figures like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra. He reworked Fly Me to the Moon, making it a swing when it had initially been a waltz, and produced multiple Michael Jackson albums including Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad.

Sam Aronov/Shutterstock.com

This is an ad: