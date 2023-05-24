Michael J. Fox says he regrets turning down Ghost

HQ

Here's a detail few of us probably knew about Michael J. Fox's long career. In the early 90s, he had the chance to star alongside Whoopie Goldberg in what is now one of the most classic rom-coms ever made, Ghost.

The revelation came during an interview on ABC's The View where he was interviewed by Goldberg who asked if there was anything in his career that he regrets, to which he replied:

"There was a chance to work with you that I missed. They talked to me about Ghost early on. I said, 'It'll never work.' I said, 'Whoopi is great but it'll never work.' And then it was great, and huge and I'm a f***ing idiot."

But Goldberg was encouraging, saying there was still time for the two to work together.

"Well, you know what? There's still time. So, yeah, we'll find something to do now."

Of course, it's almost impossible to imagine anyone other than Patrick Swayze in the role of Demi Moore's true love, but there's no denying that Fox has always been a brilliant and, above all, very broad actor. So maybe it could have worked.

What do you think, could Fox have replaced Swayze in Ghost?