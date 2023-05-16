Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Michael J. Fox says Back to the Future reboot isn't a good idea

"Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Actor Michael J. Fox, who is arguably most well-known for his role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movies, recently stated that he's not fond of the idea of the franchise getting a reboot.

At first, in a recent interview with Variety, he seemed fairly ambivalent about the idea. "I'm not fanatical," he said. "Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

However, then he seemed to take a firmer stance, saying that we don't necessarily need a rebooted version of Back to the Future.

"I don't think it needs to be. I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."

He added that at some point someone likely thought of a Back to the Future reboot or even another entry in the beloved film series, but Fox says he would have been in the early stages of Parkinson's at that point.

Michael J. Fox says Back to the Future reboot isn't a good idea


Loading next content