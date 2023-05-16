Michael J. Fox says Back to the Future reboot isn't a good idea

HQ

Actor Michael J. Fox, who is arguably most well-known for his role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movies, recently stated that he's not fond of the idea of the franchise getting a reboot.

At first, in a recent interview with Variety, he seemed fairly ambivalent about the idea. "I'm not fanatical," he said. "Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

However, then he seemed to take a firmer stance, saying that we don't necessarily need a rebooted version of Back to the Future.

"I don't think it needs to be. I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."

He added that at some point someone likely thought of a Back to the Future reboot or even another entry in the beloved film series, but Fox says he would have been in the early stages of Parkinson's at that point.