Michael J. Fox is open to returning to acting

After retiring from acting back in 2020 due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, Michael J. Fox has noted that he would be open for returning for the right part.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the legendary actor noted that he wouldn't be opposed to making a return "if something came up that I could put my realities into it — my challenges — if I could figure it out."

He also mentioned that the 2023 documentary was a "big thrill," and that "if someone offers me a part, and I do it, and I have a good time, great."

