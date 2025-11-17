Michael J. Fox confirmed for Zootopia 2 in a very fitting role

HQ

Despite being a huge success, it would take nearly a decade for Zootopia to get a sequel. However, November 26 is premiere day, and judging by the latest trailer, we seem to have another hit to look forward to.

It also seems that the hype has made the film a real honey trap for celebrities, and it's packed with Hollywood elite. Among others, we can look forward to Ke Huy Quan, Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin, Stephanie Beatriz, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roman Reigns, and... Michael J. Fox. Over the weekend, the latter's presence was confirmed in an Instagram post, and he will appropriately enough be playing Michael J. the Fox.

That's all we know for now, but you can check him out in the post below. We will of course review Zootopia 2 when the time comes. Is this a movie you plan to see?