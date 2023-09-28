HQ

Having a career spanning decades, it would take a very long time to mention all the memorable moments we've seen him on TV and the big screen through the years, but the role most people first think of when hearing Michael Gambon today is probably professor Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and every Harry Potter film after that. This means that people of all ages will be saddened by today's news.

Warner Bros. confirms in a press release that Michael Gambon is dead after passing peacefully away surrounded by his family at the hospital where he's been treated for pneumonia lately. He was 82 years old.

Rest in peace, Sir. Gambon.