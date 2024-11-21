Michael Fassbender may consider playing Magneto again

After the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, interest in Marvel (and the X-Men) seems to have returned to some extent among fans. But so too is the interest of the old guard of actors who previously took on the responsibilities of many of the iconic superheroes. Hugh Jackman's high-profile comeback has caught the eye of many, including Michael Fassbender, where in an interview with Collider, he leaves the door open to reprising the role of the big bad Magneto.

Well, you know, I loved working with Hugh . You know, he's an absolute gentleman; he's so talented. I'm a big fan of Ryan and what he's done with the Deadpool series

He went on to emphasise that life is different for him now with two young boys, but also concludes that "you should never say never".

What do you think, would a comeback from Fassbender in the role of Magneto be nice?