Michael Douglas wanted Hank Pym to die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

It's rare that we see a character actually meet a permanent end in the MCU. Usually they'll end up coming back through various shenanigans, such as in the case of Loki and Gamora where alternate universe versions of the characters get brought in while the originals remain dead.

Actor Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the subsequent movies, was ready to say a final goodbye to his character in the third film. Speaking on The View (via Entertainment Weekly), Douglas spoke about how he wanted to have a serious death, using great CGI effects.

"I said I'd like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There's got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects. But, that was on the last one. Now, I don't think I'm going to show up."

Douglas did say when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released that he would be open for a fourth film, but perhaps the direction has changed at Marvel, and there isn't a need for the legendary actor.