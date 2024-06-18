Michael Douglas' top five performances

HQ

A powerhouse actor known for his hard-hitting roles, he has a career that few other Hollywood actors can match. Son of the titan Kirk Douglas, he never let his father overshadow him and found his own way through a long line of incredible films. Here are Michael Douglas' five best performances.

(5)

Falling Down (1993)

Along with Traffic, Douglas' portrait of William Foster, a man who has had enough of just about everything, is probably one of his most underrated and also poignant. Tired of the society that he feels has trampled him, and with a suitcase filled to the brim with guns, Douglas takes us on a violent trek through Los Angeles in search of his daughter. Chilling and merciless with just the right amount of absurdity, Douglas balances it all perfectly in what may well be one of or the definitive 'I've had enough' role in cinema history.

(4)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Paul Verhoeven's controversial thriller may have one of the most famous scenes in the history of the world thanks to Sharon Stone, but it would be nothing without Douglas as detective Nick Curran. A tough cop role where he clearly benefits from earlier lessons in his career, more specifically the 80s classic Black Rain but also The Streets of San Francisco. Basic Instinct is still Douglas' most successful film and it's easy to understand why given the absolutely brilliant interplay and chemistry he has with Stone.

(3)

Traffic (1999)

Strong portrayals and exquisite acting are certainly not in short supply when it comes to Steven Soderbergh's epic drug drama. But despite this, Douglas manages to be one of the most memorable parts of the film as political heavyweight Robert Wakefield, who finds himself on both sides of the war on drugs pouring in from across the border. Equal parts family man with a daughter hiding a heroin addiction and ruthless politician in pursuit of the drugs and those who run the trade. The journey Douglas' character goes through is gripping to say the least and his magnetic performance is impossible to take your eyes off.

(2)

The American President (1995)

Undoubtedly one of the more odd but also mesmerising roles from Douglas' long career is that of US President Andrew Shepherd. A lovesick powerbroker who can't take his eyes off environmentalist Sydney Ellen Wade. Light-hearted and full of heart, The American President is at odds with many of Douglas' previous roles, but is also a testament to the actor's incredible range and his ability to always give his all. A stunning portrait full of nuance and colour, it stands out not only because of its idiosyncrasy but also Douglas's singularly exquisite, almost career-defining acting.

DOUGLAS' BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE:

(1)

Wall Street (1987)

As ruthlessly vile as he is fascinating, the embodiment of consumerism and capitalism at the height of the 1980s - that's Gordon Gekko in a nutshell. A role that has come to define and haunt Michael Douglas throughout his career, not just because of the arsenal of impossibly fantastic quotes the ice-cold businessman spits out. But mainly because of the way Douglas brings life to the character, a personality bigger than the film itself, constantly reminding us that money never sleeps. Hauntingly diabolical and marvellously despicable, Douglas is perfection as Gekko and no other actor could have brought the same poise and presence to the role. Absolute brilliance.

What is your favourite Michael Douglas role?