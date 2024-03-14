Michael Douglas stars as Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+'s new biopic

Apple TV+ clearly loves a good biopic. Not only did the streamer help fund Ridley Scott's epic Napoleon, but it also greenlit a series based on Benjamin Franklin, and in particular one of the most influential moments in his life.

The series is simply known as Franklin, and sees Michael Douglas bringing to life the iconic politician and inventor. The series follows Franklin as he puts into place the "greatest gamble" of his career, where in December 1776, he embarks on a secret mission to France to help save American independence.

The show will start airing on Apple TV+ on April 12, 2024, and you can see the trailer, synopsis, and poster for it below.

Synopsis: "Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff's book, "A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America," "Franklin" explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin's career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France."