Michael de Santa returns in GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills

Twelve years... suck on it. Twelve long years. But still, Grand Theft Auto V and its online mode continue to rake in money like there's no tomorrow. Los Santos continues to live on, and Rockstar certainly knows how to keep players interested - as they're now bringing back one of the old main characters from Grand Theft Auto V. It is none other than Michael de Santa who fronts the new add-on GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills.

The news was revealed by Rockstar via social media and will allow players, just as the title suggests, to buy a huge house among the hills of Los Santos. Complete with missions and story where Michael is part of it all. Trevor had his small appearances when GTA Online first launched, while Franklin returned in limited form a few years ago.

For the first time in almost 15 years, Ned Luke, the actor who lends his voice to Michael, is back in the studio and he seems at least as excited as Rockstar themselves.

