Michael Chiklis shuts down rumours that he will appear as The Thing in Deadpool 3

Recently, an image started doing the rounds suggesting that one of the many alleged cameos for the upcoming Deadpool 3 will see Michael Chiklis reprising his role as The Thing from the two Fantastic Four movies that debuted in the 2000s. However, Chiklis doesn't stand for fake news, and has taken to X to shut down any fan hopes that he will pop up in the film.

Chiklis states: "FYI folks... This is a FAKE. Sorry to disappoint. So many people have asked about it, I feel it's necessary to clear this up. I do know who they're casting though. Not my place to tell but I will say this. I'm a fan of his work and I wish him luck and success with it."

There are rumours that the Fantastic Four will appear in Deadpool 3, as will a whole slate of X-Men and even celebrities such as Taylor Swift. As to the truth of what will and will not appear in the movie, we'll know for a fact when Deadpool 3 opens in cinemas on July 26, 2024, and perhaps even get a tease when the trailer supposedly arrives this weekend during the Super Bowl - if you believe that rumour that is.