Michael Chernus takes on the role of serial killer John Wayne Gacy

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy is shaping up to be one of this fall's biggest true crime events. Spanning eight chilling episodes, the series will portray one of the most disturbing serial killers of all time, a man who murdered at least 30 young men and boys between 1972 and 1978. Michael Chernus (known from Severance and Orange Is the New Black) takes on the role of Gacy, though he initially hesitated to accept the part, not wanting to glorify such a monstrous figure.

Series creator Patrick Macmanus promises that the story will focus primarily on the victims rather than portraying Gacy as some sort of charismatic monster. It's a deliberate decision, a direct contrast to Netflix's hit Dahmer, which faced criticism for centering too much on the killer himself.

The premiere is set for October 16 in the U.S., and it's likely to drop globally on the same day via SkyShowtime. The trailer, which you can watch below, offers a grim and serious preview of what to expect from Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.

Is this a series you're looking forward to?