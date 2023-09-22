Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Michael Caine is pretty much retired now

After 73 years on screen, we think he's earned plenty of time to rest and relax.

Michael Caine will likely go down as one of the greatest actors of all-time. His legendary career has spanned over seven decades, but he thinks it's probably time to pack it all in, citing his age as the main reason behind him retiring.

"I'm bloody 90 now, and I can't walk properly and all that... I've had the best possible life I could have thought of," he told the Telegraph. Caine established himself as a great in movies like Zulu and The Italian Job back in the 1960s, and has been working non-stop ever since.

Most recently, he appeared in The Great Escaper, a film which sees Caine as a World War Two veteran who tries to escape his care home to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings. More modern fans are also likely to know him for his work in Christopher Nolan movies, and the Now You See Me films. It's the end of an era to think his career is over, but he had some bloody good innings to say the least.

