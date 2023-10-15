Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Michael Caine is officially retiring from acting

The Great Escaper will now go down as his final film.

Following the recent launch of his latest film The Great Escaper, Michael Caine has announced that he is officially retiring from acting.

The 90-year-old actor confirmed the news whilst appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today talk show to promote his role in the aforementioned film. When talking about his role in the film, he told the BBC "Funny enough, I'd retired when I was sent the script, and I turned it down three times, but I kept falling in love with him every time I read it, and so I did it."

He continued "I kept saying I'm gonna retire. Well, I am now because I figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead, and it's got incredible reviews."

Whilst it's sad that Caine's career has now come to an end, it's pretty fair to say that he's had an impressive ride. The London-born actor has appeared in more than 160 films in a career that has spanned eight decades. Over the years, he has also won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and three Golden Globe Awards for his performances.

