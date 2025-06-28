Michael Bay set for Transformers comeback

HQ

Looks like Michael Bay is ready to dive back into his old toy-fueled blockbuster playground — Transformers. According to Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni via Puck News, Bay is now working on a brand-new Transformers film with Paramount, and the plan is for him to both produce and direct.

This is a pretty surprising turn of events, considering that just a few years ago he declared he was completely done with the franchise after the disaster that was Transformers: The Last Knight — a film most people would rather forget. It flopped hard, losing Paramount over $100 million and marking the weakest box office in the series' history.

Since then, Bay has dipped his toe into various other projects — from lukewarm Netflix ventures to documentaries — but nothing has really taken off. Meanwhile, the Transformers films that followed, like Rise of the Beasts (2023) and the animated Transformers One, have received decent reviews but brought in less cash than Bay's entries.

Paramount's response? Bring back Bay. And the explosion-happy director seems more than willing. Transformers needs to become a box office juggernaut again, and Bay himself hasn't exactly been landing stellar projects lately. So it's a pretty pragmatic reunion: Bay + Paramount = a shot at reviving each other's sagging fortunes.

Now, there's buzz about a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover, a live-action sequel to Transformers One with Josh Cooley, and a few other bits and pieces in development. But there's radio silence when it comes to a release date — Paramount has until 2029 before the rights start to slip through their fingers.

So the question remains: is the franchise's loudest papa about to save — or at least jump-start — the brand once again?

What do you think? Is Bay the key to bringing Transformers back to glory?