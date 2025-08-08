Michael Bay in talks to return to Transformers franchise

More robot-ripping explosive action is on the cards at Paramount, as the studio is currently in talks to bring in Michael Bay for another version of the Transformers movies he made so popular starting all the way back in 2007.

According to Deadline, Bay is currently in talks to return to Paramount and the franchise. It's currently unknown if he will continue the same storyline and characters he's been working with for over a decade.

Bay notably was no longer around to direct the franchise films after The Last Knight, but he stuck on as a producer for Bumblebee and Rise of the Beasts. Bay was a producer on the 2024 animated feature, Transformers One, as well.

Bay was in the midst of work with Netflix and Will Smith on a new action film called Fast and Loose, but had to drop out due to creative differences with Smith. Netflix is looking for a new director, but Bay is likely to keep himself busy.