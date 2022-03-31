Michael Bay: I should have stopped making Transformers movies

HQ

When Michael Bay released his first Transformers movie 15 years ago (yup, 2007, feel old yet?), it was well received and made Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox top Hollywood celebrities. But after that, the quality fell a lot by every new installation.

In an interview with UniLad, Bay now reveals that Steven Spielberg gave him the advice to only make three Transformers movies, and in retrospect - Bay agrees:

"I made too many of them. Steven Spielberg said, 'Just stop at three'. And I said I'd stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said I'm gonna stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. They were fun to do."

Michael Bay left the series as a director after finishing Transformers: The Last Knight (number five in the series) in 2017. Travis Knight took over the directing reigns and released Bumblebee 2018, with Bay serving only as a producer. It was widely considered to be the best Transformers movie since Bay's first one. The next Transformers movie is coming in 2023, and is called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This one is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and Bay is once again only tied to it as a producer.

Do you think Michael Bay should have let someone else direct Transformers after the third movie; Transformers: Dark of the Moon?